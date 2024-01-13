Huge fire rips through Russian online retailer's warehouse in St. Petersburg
(Updates after fire contained) MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A huge fire tore through a warehouse belonging to one of Russia's biggest online retailers in St. Petersburg on Saturday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, saying firefighters had succeeded in halting it spreading further.
A huge fire tore through a warehouse belonging to one of Russia's biggest online retailers in St. Petersburg on Saturday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, saying firefighters had succeeded in halting it spreading further. The warehouse's owner, Wildberries, said in a statement that all its staff had been evacuated. Nobody was reported to have been hurt.
There was no immediate word on how the fire, which covered 70,000 square metres and was rated as a category five, the most serious, had started in the suburb of Russia's second city. Nearly 300 firefighters and dozens of fire engines, as well as helicopters, were battling to put out the blaze, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
Videos posted online showed thick black smoke rising into the sky and huge flames.
