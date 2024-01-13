AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa next week for Lok Sabha polls preparation

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa from January 18-20 to review the party's preparations for Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal will also address party workers in Goa, the AAP sources said.

Earlier, Kejriwal's Goa tour was proposed for January 11 and 12, but the trip was cancelled due to the meetings related to preparations for Republic Day programs in the national capital. Meanwhile, a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders, regarding seat sharing, was held here on Friday evening.

The meeting lasted for about two hours at the house of the Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Mukul Wasnik. The leaders of both parties described the meeting as a positive move, as per sources. On Friday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh informed that the virtual INDIA bloc meeting on Saturday will also discuss the participation of the alliance parties in the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to begin on January 14 in Manipur.

"INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow, January 13th, 2024. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal, the day after tomorrow, and other important matters. Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!," Ramesh posted on X. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats with the BJP winning 303, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

