Dr. Abhijit Mitra inaugurates TCD meeting for Improvement of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Statistics

Animal Husbandry Commissioner, D/o Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr. Abhijit Mitra inaugurated two-day meeting of Technical Committee of Direction (TCD) for Improvement of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Statistics today at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The objectives of the Committee to identify the essential data gaps and recommend suitable measures, to deliberate and recommend the statistical methodology to be adopted by Centre, States/UTs, to provide guidance in the conduct of Sample Survey relating to Animal Husbandry, Dairying and to oversee the implementation of the recommendations.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying is responsible for matters related to livestock production, preservation, protection from diseases and improvement of stocks and dairy development, and also for matters related to Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The Department advises State Governments/Union Territories in formulation of policies and programme in the field of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. The main thrust areas of the Department are development of requisite infrastructure in States/ UTs for improving animal productivity, preservation and protection of livestock through provision of health care and strengthening of central livestock farms (Cattle, Sheep and Poultry) for development of superior germplasm for distribution to states.

The Committee has reviewed the stock of Statistics collected by the States/UTs, gaps and improvement needs in detail and taken many important decisions including the revision of the methodology of annual data collection.

Principal Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Rajasthan Shri Vikas Sitaram Bhale, Advisor (Statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, Shri Jagat Hazarika, Director, ICAR-IASRI cum TCD Co-Chairman Shri Rajendra Prasad, Director cum TCD Member Secretary Shri V. P. Singh and other Senior Members of the TCD from Union and State Governments, representative from NDRI, NDDB, ICAR-IASRI were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)