India aims to become Global Hub of Green Shipping with Green Tug Transition Programme: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the preparation of the key strategic projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, Kerala today. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate these important projects and dedicate them to the country tomorrow.

The Union Minister reviewed the 310 meters long Drydock, built at par international standard, as well as the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), India’s first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem, along with the IOCL’s LPG import terminal today. All these projects of immense strategic importance will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Kochi tomorrow. Shri Sonowal also reviewed other major projects and took stock of their progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is cruising ahead towards becoming Atmanirbhar. Shipping is no different as we are making a concerted effort to increase Indian flagged vessels and do away with our dependence on foreign vessels to least possible level. In doing so, we are providing requisite impetus to the shipping sector including an ambitious Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) which is likely to steamroll India’s shipping sector prospects to become global leader in the production of Green Ships. We are also working on building Ship Repair Cluster in Kochi to provide a robust ecosystem for India’s shipping industry.”

Expressing his satisfaction at the progress of the projects at the Press Conference ahead of Prime Minister’s Inauguration of Rs 4000 crore worth projects Shri Sonowal said, “CSL is playing a crucial role in India’s attempt to become a global player of repute in the maritime sector. As PM Modi ji inaugurates and dedicates these key projects, the CSL is poised to double its turnover within next four years to ₹7,000 crores. These initiatives will not just support Prime Minister Modi ji’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat but also serve as effective catalysts for the progress, advancement, and job creation for the people of the nation. This truly embodies the essence of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas.' As expressions of national pride, these projects stand as proof of India's prowess in engineering and project management.”

(With Inputs from PIB)