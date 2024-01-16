Left Menu

CDS General Anil Chauhan to inaugurate CAPSTAR-9 in Pune

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will inaugurate the ninth chapter of 'Capsule on Science, Technology and Applied Research' (CAPSTAR) at Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune on January 17

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:22 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will inaugurate the ninth chapter of 'Capsule on Science, Technology and Applied Research' (CAPSTAR) at Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune on January 17. The three-day CAPSTER 9 will see active participation from services, academia, DRDO Labs and private defence industries.

The participation of major private firms such as Bit Mapper, Gridbots Technologies, Dimension NXG, PureID Ltd, Varshasookt, Nirmitee.io, Innefu Labs, Protech Solutions & Services Ltd, Resonating Mindz, Edvantech Solutions Ltd and academic institutions such as IIT Indore, DIAT is aimed as an initiative in policy making on AI for Armed Forces. The CAPSTER - 09 is being held as part of the 12th Raising Day celebrations of MILIT which is commemorated on January 19 every year.

The Institute with motto 'Victory through Technology' traces its roots to 'Institute of Armament Studies' which was set up in 'College of Military Engineering' in early 50s. In 1967, the Institute moved to the picturesque locale of Girinagar, an official release said.

From its limited scope of Armament Studies, the role of the Institute was considerably enhanced by the Defence R&D council in 1964 and further in 1981. In order to meet the specific and futuristic training requirements of the Armed Forces, MILIT was raised on Jan 19, 2012 and subsequently, MILIT emerged as independent tri-services Armed Forces Technical Training Institute under Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) which conducts the flagship Defence Services Technical Staff Course and a number of training capsules for officers from tri-Services on cutting-edge, disruptive and niche technologies. (ANI)

