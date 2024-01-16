Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh paints lotus symbol at Mainpuri as part of 'Wall Writing' programme

"...I don't think right now there is even a single citizen in the country who is not excited about the upcoming Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony...this is a humble initiative under the leadership of PM Modi to express our commitment and duty, by holding cleanliness drive and by 'Wall Writing', we have tried to express our faith," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:29 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh paints lotus symbol at Mainpuri as part of 'Wall Writing' programme
Union Minister Jitendra Singh paints lotus symbol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh paintted the party's 'Lotus' symbol as a part of the 'Wall Writing' programme for Lok Sabha elections in Mainpuri. "...I don't think right now there is even a single citizen in the country who is not excited about the upcoming Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony...this is a humble initiative under the leadership of PM Modi to express our commitment and duty, by holding cleanliness drive and by 'Wall Writing', we have tried to express our faith," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also painted the BJP's lotus symbol during the launch of the 'Wall Writing' programme for Lok Sabha elections at Gorakhpur. Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yogi Adityanath in a post on X wrote, "Ek baar fir Modi Sarkaar, aur is baar Chaar sau paar" (Modi government will win once again, this time it will cross 400) this is the resolution of all of us."

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday also initiated the 'Wall Writing' programme for the Lok Sabha elections in Kandhal village, situated in Odisha's Deogarh district. Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda, on Monday, launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

Nadda initiated the writing programme by outlining the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024