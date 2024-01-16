NIA files chargesheet against five in cross-border arms smuggling case in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against five persons, including 'designated individual terrorist' Lakhbir Singh Rode alias Baba and Ranjot alias Rana in a case relating to cross-border smuggling of arms by drones into Punjab. The chargesheet was filed today in the NIA Special Court in Punjab's Mohali in the case in which a cache of firearms and ammunition was recovered from a cremation ground in Bagtana Boharwala village in Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, in the border area of Punjab, on March 24 last year. The seizure had included five glock pistols, 10 magazines and live cartridges (9 MM).

Investigations so far have revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and individuals based in Pakistan in the case, said the NIA. Along with the accused charge-sheeted today, the NIA said, it had identified one Malkit Singh alias Pistol also as involved in the intricate network of arms smuggling from across the border. Malkit was earlier charge-sheeted in the case on November 11 last year.

"Malkit, Tanna and Paa were found to have been in direct communication with Rehmat Ali alias Miyan, Lakhbir Singh Rode and Ranjot Singh," said the anti-terror agency. "As per investigations, the smuggled arms were meant for use in targeted killings of persons from other faiths and for extortion to raise funds for the KLF and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF)," said the NIA, adding "the entire conspiracy was also aimed at creating a stir in the media with the ultimate aim to create an atmosphere of fear and terror in India."

Rode was linked with the KLF and was the Chief of ISYF, who is reported to have died in Pakistan in December 2023, as per media reports, it said. Both the KLF and ISYF have been banned by the Government of India due to their direct involvement in a series of heinous crimes, including killings, bombings and various other terror activities, as part of their violent campaign. The ban on these organisations was a response to their orchestrated armed attacks on law enforcement personnel, criminal intimidation, murder, extortion, fundraising for terrorist activities, and instilling terror among the general populace.

The instant case was initially registered at Batala police station through an FIR dated March 24, 2023, under section 25 of the Arms Act, and sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act. NIA had taken over and re-registered the case and also added sections 10, 12, 13, 14,15, 16 (1) 18 & 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)