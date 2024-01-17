UKMTO receives report of unidentified uncrewed aerial system sighted near Yemen's Ash Shihr
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization received on Tuesday a report of an unidentified uncrewed aerial system sighted approximately 150 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Ash Shihr.
Authorities were investigating, the UKMTO added in an advisory note.
