Kochi poised to become important shipbuilding hub: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Kerala's port city Kochi is set to become one of the most important hubs of ship repair and shipbuilding as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 4000 crore on Wednesday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Tuesday The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sonowal reviewed preparation of the key strategic projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi yeterday.

"Cochin is going to become one of the most important hubs of ship repair and shipbuilding. This modern facility will definitely make India proud in the global maritime sector," Sonowal said addressing a press conference here. The minister said that CSL is the biggest operational ship repair ecosystem infrastructure in South Asia.

"This is the biggest operational ship repair ecosystem infrastructure in the entire South Asia, which has been built for the Viksit Bharat by 2047," Sonowal said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three projects of the CSL and dedicate them to the country today.

Sonowal reviewed the 310-meter-long New Dry Dock (NOD) built to international standards, as well as the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) India's first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem, along with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL's) LPG import terminal. "All these projects of immense strategic importance will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi. Sonowal also reviewed other major projects and took stock of their progress," the Shipping Ministry said.

Sonowal further stated that Cochin Shipyard Limited is poised to double its turnover within the next four years to Rs 7,000 crore. "These initiatives will not just support Prime Minister Modi's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat but also serve as effective catalysts for progress, advancement, and job creation for the people of the nation. This truly embodies the essence of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas.' As expressions of national pride, these projects stand as proof of India's prowess in engineering and project management," he said.

Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is cruising ahead towards becoming Atmanirbhar. Shipping is no different, as we are making a concerted effort to increase Indian-flagged vessels and do away with our dependence on foreign vessels to the least possible level." "In doing so, we are providing requisite impetus to the shipping sector, including an ambitious Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), which is likely to steamroll India's shipping sector prospects to become a global leader in the production of green ships. We are also working on building a ship repair cluster in Kochi to provide a robust ecosystem for India's shipping industry," he added.

Sonowal said, "CSL is playing a crucial role in India's attempt to become a global player of repute in the maritime sector."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)