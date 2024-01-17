Left Menu

Committed to enhance eye care infrastructure across nation: Nitin Gadkari

"The efforts of institutions like Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals align with the government's commitment to enhancing eye care infrastructure across the nation. Through our initiatives, we are witnessing a substantial reduction in preventable blindness and an increase in the accessibility of quality eye care, especially in rural and underserved areas," Gadkari said while speaking at the inauguration of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital's new facility at New Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 13:28 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates new facility of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated the Sharp Sight Eye Hospital's new state-of-the-art facility and said that the government is commited to enhancing eye care infrastructure across the nation. This the minister said has led to a substantial reduction in preventable blindness and an increase in the accessibility of quality eye care, especially in rural and underserved areas.

"The efforts of institutions like Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals align with the government's commitment to enhancing eye care infrastructure across the nation. Through our initiatives, we are witnessing a substantial reduction in preventable blindness and an increase in the accessibility of quality eye care, especially in rural and underserved areas," Gadkari said while speaking at the inauguration of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital's new facility at New Delhi on Tuesday. Sharp Sight Eye Hospital's new facility is spread across 45,000 square feet hospital and can serve over 1000 patients daily in its Outpatient Department (OPD).

The new hospital features Femto Robotic Cataract Surgery with modern EDOF lenses and AI technology for enhanced cataract screening. It also offers complete treatments in refractive, vitreo retina, oculoplasty, myopia control, glaucoma management, and cornea transplants, a release said. "The opening of our new hospital in New Delhi is a major milestone in our journey towards excellence in eye care. Spanning over 45,000 square feet, this facility is not just a building but a symbol of our commitment to providing the highest standard of eye care. With the capability to serve more than 1000 patients daily, we are equipped to address the growing demand for quality eye treatment," Dr Samir Sud Director and Co-founder of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said.

The new facility in New Delhi is equipped to handle complex procedures and treatments, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care at affordable prices, the release said. (ANI)

