Russian military says Ukrainian drones downed over Moscow, Leningrad regions

(Updates with two drones downed, changes attribution to Russian Defence Ministry) Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over Moscow region and a second over Leningrad region surrounding the country's second largest city, St Petersburg. A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said the incidents occurred at about 1.30 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 05:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 05:11 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over Moscow region and a second over Leningrad region surrounding the country's second largest city, St Petersburg. A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said the incidents occurred at about 1.30 a.m. (2230 GMT on Wednesday).

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had earlier said on Telegram that air defence units had downed a drone while it was on its way towards the capital. Fragments had hit the ground, but there were no damage or casualties.

