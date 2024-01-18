"Never witnessed State becoming UT": Former CM of J-K Farooq Abdullah

Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday criticised the conversion of J-K state into a Union Territory (UT) and said that he has never witnessed a state becoming a union territory. While addressing a Gujjar and Bakarwal conference at the National Conference Office in Jammu, Abdullah said, "I have never witnessed a state becoming a union territory. I have only seen a union territory become a state."

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation ACT, 2019 was passed on August 5, 2019, and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two parts: the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Act also repealed Article 370, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir unique status. "During my time, there was such a rush at the secretariat. But now, there is nobody to listen (to the problems). This can be changed only by you i.e. the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians living here," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Farooq Abdullah for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case, agency sources said. The former J-K Chief Minister has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office in Srinagar.

As per sources, Abdullah has been summoned as part of the ED's investigation into the alleged fund scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)