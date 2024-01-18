Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1425 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1515 Organisers said there will be no play on the outside courts before 3:15 p.m. due to rain. 1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five
  • Country:
  • Australia

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1425 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1515

Organisers said there will be no play on the outside courts before 3:15 p.m. due to rain. READ MORE

PREVIEW-Tennis-Undercooked Medvedev looks to beat the heat in bid for Australian Open crown Djokovic, Sabalenka go through after Jabeur ousted by talented teen

Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach third round Sabalenka glides past Fruhvirtova into third round

Jabeur shocked, contenders through as rain hits Melbourne De Minaur has 'more to show' in Australian Open campaign

Sinner swats aside De Jong and dreams of Baywatch bod 1353 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off again on all outside courts due to rain. Second-round matches continue on the main showcourts, where the roofs remain closed. 1305 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS

Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay. 1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts. 1115 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit). Australian Open order of play on Thursday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024