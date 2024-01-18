Left Menu

Telangana Governor holds decision on filling vacant MLC seats amid High Court writ petitions

Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided not to take any action on the proposal of the State government to fill the vacant two MLC seats under the Governor Quota till the Writ Petitions are finally decided by the High Court.

Telangana Governor holds decision on filling vacant MLC seats amid High Court writ petitions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
This decision comes as a response to the pendency of Writ Petitions (W.P No. 180 of 2024 and W.P No. 181 of 2024) filed by Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana challenging the rejection of their MLC nominations.

The press release from Rajbhavan reads, "Raj Bhavan hereby informs that in light of the pending Writ Petitions (W.P No. 180 of 2024 and W.P No. 181 of 2024) filed by Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana challenging the rejection of their MLC nominations, and the High Court of Telangana's observation that in accordance with the gentlemen's agreement, no further steps will be taken in filling the vacant MLCs under Governor Quota." In view of this observation, the Governor has decided not to take any action on the proposal of the State Government to fill the vacant two MLCs under Governor Quota till the above Writ Petitions are finally decided by the High Court, it added. (ANI)

