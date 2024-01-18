Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED raids over 8 locations in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Banswara

The Directorate of Enforcement has conducted follow-up search operations at 8 locations in Jaipur and Banswara districts of Rajasthan under the Provisions of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Jal Jeevan Mission Scam, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:08 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED raids over 8 locations in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Banswara
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement has conducted follow-up search operations at 8 locations in Jaipur and Banswara districts of Rajasthan under the Provisions of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Jal Jeevan Mission Scam, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The searches have been conducted on the residential premises of Mahesh Joshi, ex-Minister, PHED, Government of Rajasthan, and officials of PHED, in addition to private individuals, it said.

The official press release further stated that ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the ACB, Rajasthan, against Padamchand Jain (Shree Shyam Tubewell Company), Mahesh Mittal ( Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company) and others, including PHED officials. Another FIR was also registered by the Rajasthan Police and Bajaj Nagar Police Station under various sections of the IPC based on a complaint alleging the "use of fake and fabricated work experience certificates by one of the suspected firms."

"The ED investigation revealed that the said contractors were involved in securing tenders pertaining to Jal Jeevan Mission works based on purported fake work completion certificates issued by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) and by bribing senior PHED officials. Several middlemen and property dealers have aided the PHED officials in syphoning off the illegally earned money from the JJM scam. It has been gathered that certain properties were procured using money generated from criminal activity," the release further said. "During the search operations, a total of Rs 39 lakh in unaccounted cash along with various incriminating documents, including property details, digital evidence, mobiles, etc., have been seized. The total seizure in this case to date is Rs 11.42 crore, including gold OR silver worth Rs 6.50 crore," it further said.

Further investigation is in progress, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024