Higher reaches of Shimla receive light snowfall

Higher reaches of Shimla district received light snowfall at isolated places, intensifying the cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh. Narkanda and Khadrala in upper Shimla area recorded 5 cm of snow on Wednesday night, while thick fog engulfed Mandi, Sundernagar and Nalagarh, reducing visibility to 500 metres and disrupting traffic in the morning hours.

The minimum temperatures hovered around freezing point at several places while Sumdo and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.8 degree and minus 3.6 degree C while Narkanda, Manali, Bhunter, Mandi and Sundernagar shivered at minus 1.2 degree, 0.2 degree, 0.4 degree,1.1 degree and 1.3 degree, respectively. Solan and Una recorded night temperatures of 2.2 degree each followed by Shimla 3.1 degree.

The local Meteorological station has warned of dense fog in lower hills on January 19 and predicted dry spell on the region till January 24.

The dry spell is continuing and the rain deficit was 100 per cent in all 12 districts during the month of January till date.

The farmers and apple growers are worried as prolonged dry spell was very harmful for Rabi crops sown in the months of November and early December, particularly in rainfed areas. The dry weather and above normal temperatures are not favourable for apple crops which requires moisture and chilling hours during the winters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)