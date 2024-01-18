Left Menu

Vikas Lifecare picks up 50 pc stake in UAE-based entity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:48 IST
Vikas Lifecare picks up 50 pc stake in UAE-based entity
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown entity Vikas Lifecare Ltd (VLL) on Thursday said it will acquire a 50 per cent stake in UAE-based Portfolio Managing Events LLC for Rs 100 crore.

This acquisition will make way for the company to explore new opportunities in the entertainment and event organising industry, according to a regulatory filing.

''VLL will buyout the 50 per cent equity of PME Entertainment from its existing shareholders through a share swap deal, negotiated at the enterprise value of Rs 2,010 million,'' the company said.

''VLL will be investing in excess of Rs 1 billion for acquisition,'' it added.

Vikas Lifecare recycles plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024