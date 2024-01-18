Left Menu

TTE suspended for assaulting passenger; Ashwini Vaishnaw says "Zero tolerance for misconduct"

A train ticket examiner (TTE) has been suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the railway official was seen slapping a passenger for allegedly not producing the ticket.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:39 IST
Indian Railways (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A train ticket examiner (TTE) has been suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the railway official was seen slapping a passenger in the Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday. In the video that has surfaced on X, the TTE also tried to drag the passenger. The official also verbally abused the passenger for traveling without a ticket.

"The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned," said the Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division. In this regard, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there is zero tolerance for such misconduct.

"Zero tolerance for such misconduct. TTE has been suspended," Vaishnaw posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

