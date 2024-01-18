Left Menu

Odisha CM launches Shree Jagannath express bus service to Puri from districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched Shree Jagannath Express bus service to facilitate transportation of people from all districts of Odisha to the holy town.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 22:54 IST
Odisha CM launches Shree Jagannath express bus service to Puri from districts
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Shri Jagannath Express. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched Shree Jagannath Express bus service to facilitate transportation of people from all districts of Odisha to the holy town. A day after opening the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or the Temple Heritage Corridor in Puri, the bus service was launched under the Odisha government's ambitious public transportation programme--Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI), the CMO said.

As many as 80 super premium express buses will run from 30 districts of the state to Puri via Bhubaneswar under the programme. In the first phase, the CM has virtually flagged off the bus service from 12 district headquarters today. These districts are Balangir, Bargarh, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundergarh. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government has started this express bus service for the people of the state to visit Puri Dham and get the blessings of the Lord Jagannath. He appealed to the people of Odisha to take advantage of this initiative.

Patnaik further said the women passengers in the Shree Jagannath Express will have to pay only 50 per cent of the total fare. He further said that the Parikrama project was inaugurated yesterday as per the wishes of Lord Jagannath. The project has enhanced the beauty of the temple and made the environment more devotional. Facilities are arranged for devotees to have smooth darshan of the deities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024