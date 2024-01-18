Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil unveils ambitious plans for Rural Development

In a bid to realise the vision of a developed and sustainable India, Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, unveiled ambitious plans for rural development under Viksit Bharat campaign on Thursday. The primary goal of this initiative is to ensure the sustainable development of every village across the country.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:52 IST
Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the importance of remote villages in the development process, Patil emphasised that all schemes initiated under Prime Minister Modi's leadership commence at the grassroots level. The minister stressed that for the nation to progress, it was imperative that every Panchayat undergo comprehensive development. Under the Digital India initiative, Patil announced plans to connect every Panchayat to the Internet, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and communication in rural areas. This move aligns with the overarching goal set by Prime Minister Modi to achieve Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.

Budi Mutyala Naidu, the State Panchayat Raj Department Minister, expressed the collaborative efforts between Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and the central government in driving the development of villages. Naidu underlined the commitment to ensuring that every welfare scheme reaches the intended beneficiaries through an efficient secretariat system. As part of the comprehensive development plan, CM Jaganmohan Reddy's government is undertaking initiatives such as the widespread provision of CC roads, LED lights, and internet facilities in villages. The focus on these essential amenities reflects the dedication of the Chief Minister to uplift rural areas and improve the overall quality of life in villages.

With a united effort at both the central and state levels, Viksit Bharat aims to bring about transformative changes in the country's rural landscape, contributing significantly to the overall development narrative. Viksit Bharat is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes of the Government of India across the country covering all Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch of the Yatra was delayed in five states as the model code of conduct was enforced due to assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

