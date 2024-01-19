China to prevent superfluous new energy vehicle projects by local governments
Reuters | Beijing | 19-01-2024
China will take forceful measures to prevent superfluous new energy vehicle (NEV) projects by some local governments and automakers, China's vice industry minister Xin Guobin said at a press conference on Friday.
China will also take measures against disruptive competitive practices in NEV sales, Xin said.
