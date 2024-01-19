China to prevent superfluous new energy vehicle projects by local governments
China will take forceful measures to prevent superfluous new energy vehicle (NEV) projects by some local governments and automakers, China's vice industry minister, Xin Guobin, said at a press conference on Friday.
China will also take measures against disruptive competitive practices in NEV sales, Xin said, among efforts addressing "shadows" over the milestone-making industry. Auto exports jumped 57.9% in 2023 from a year earlier to 4.91 million vehicles, making China the world's biggest auto exporter for the first time, Xin said.
NEV exports grew 77.6% to 1.2 million units, official data showed.
