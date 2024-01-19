Left Menu

Will make provision in Sukh Ashray Yojana of providing accommodation rent to orphan children: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:32 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government will make a provision in the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana' of providing rent for accommodation to the orphan children, said Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme held in Kangra district's Nakki village, the chief minister said the government will make a provision in the scheme for providing rent to such children so that their studies do not hamper.

Sukhu said that this scheme was not merely to show mercy, but it was the right of the orphan children whom the government has adopted as the children of the state by enacting a law.

''The government also provides a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for constructing a house and Rs 2 lakh each for start-up and marriage,'' he added.

Prince Sharma, a beneficiary of the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana', said that he was pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Regional Center Dharamshala and added that the state government was bearing the entire expenses of his studies.

Sharma further said that he was putting up in a private accommodation as there is no hostel.

Another beneficiary Dr Rashmi Sharma also thanked the chief minister for providing financial help to pursue her studies after BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) besides a pocket money of Rs 4,000.

