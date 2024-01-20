Left Menu

Ramayana priced at Rs 1.65 lakh reaches Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

This Ramayana has many qualities. First of all, it is the most expensive Ramayana in the world and it is also the most beautiful. Its price is Rs 1,65,000.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 07:26 IST
Ramayana priced at Rs 1.65 lakh reaches Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Picture of the Ramayana priced at Rs 1.65 lakh in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, one of the world's most expensive Ramayana has reached the Ayodhya and is worth one lakh and sixty-five thousand rupees. Manoj Sati, a bookseller who reached Ayodhya with the Ramayana to attend the Ram Temple event, told ANI, "We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world's most expensive Ramayana."

"You can say the most beautiful Ramayana is in Ayodhya. Its worth is Rs 1.65 lakh," he added. "The design of the outer box, the paper, and everything that makes it...It has a three-floor box, like the Ram Mandir being built with three floors. So it has also been designed similarly. There is a stand on the top floor to read the book," he added.

He said that American walnut wood has been used for the box. "The cover of the book is imported material. The ink for the book has been imported from Japan. It is an organic ink." The paper for the book has been made in France, he said. "It is an acid-free paper. It is patented paper. The paper will be used only in this book. It is not available in the market anywhere." Sati added.

"The book can last for 400 years. Its beautiful book case is also made. So it can remain safe. The book can be read over by four generations," he added. The motive behind the "beautiful and attractive" design is that "you will see a different design on each page. One gets to see something new on every page."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024