French Air and Space Force participate in fly-past rehearsals ahead of 75th Republic Day

The French Air and Space Force participated in fly-past rehearsals above the national capital's Kartavya Path on Saturday ahead of the 75th Republic Day parade. "Bienvenu @Armee_de_lair Together over Avenue des Champs-Elysees. Together over Kartavya Path," the Indian Air Force said in a post on 'X'.

This comes after a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band participated in the Bastille Day Parade in July last year to mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has also been invited to attend India's January 26 Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President met in July last year during PM Modi's visit to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade. PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He had visited France at the invitation of French President Macron. "To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, followed by a complement from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade. Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the flypast during the parade.

Meanwhile as part of security measures leading upto Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital. The prohibition has been implemented for 29 days--from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier. Moreover, given the Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, according to an official statement from Delhi International Airport Limited. (ANI)

