Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between Police, Naxals in Bijapur
An encounter broke out between the police and the Naxals under the Basaguda Police Station limits in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said an official on Saturday.
An encounter broke out between the police and Naxals under the Basaguda Police Station limits in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said an official on Saturday. The encounter broke out during a search operation near the Belam Gutta hills.
Officials said that a joint search operation by the Chhattisgarh police and COBRA unit was launched near the Belam Gutta Hills after an information regarding the presence of Naxals including Divisional committee member Vinod Karma, Awapalli LOS Raju Punem, ACM Vishwanath, Guddu Telam along with 20-25 others was received. During the search operation, the encounter broke out at around 7: 30 a.m., added the official.
Meanwhile, a further search operation is underway. More details are awaited.
Earlier this month, a 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in a firing between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured. (ANI)
