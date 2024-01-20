Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhu inaugurates projects worth Rs. 150 crore in Bhoranj

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his one-day visit to the Bhoranj Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district on Saturday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 12 projects worth Rs. 150 crores for the area.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:07 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the inauguration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his one-day visit to the Bhoranj Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district on Saturday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 12 projects worth Rs. 150 crores for the area. The inaugurations included the improvement works of the Rs. 45.51 crore Lagwalti Bamsan drinking water project, Sameerpur-Matlana Bhuana road constructed at cost of Rs. 8.34 crore, new building of Bhoranj Hospital constructed at cost of Rs 11.49 crore and the new building of the Office of the Executive Engineer of the PWD constructed at cost of Rs 2.06 crore in Bhoranj.

"The foundation stones were laid for the Maliyan Sadharyan Lift Drinking Water Scheme to be built on Beas River for Rs 45 crore, a state government press release said. "The Rajiv Gandhi Green Industry Area to be built in Jahu at cost of Rs 16.58 crore, repair works of various drinking water projects of Bhoranj Assembly constituency to be carried out at cost of Rs 6.09 crore, Sammu Tal bus stand to be built for Rs. 3.34, inspection cottage of Jal Shakti Department in Bhoranj to be built for Rs 2.58 crore, building and residence of Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department, Bhoranj, to be built for Rs 2.11 crore," the press release said.

It further said that the beautification project of natural pond in Sammu Tal is to be completed for Rs 1.98 crore and Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School will be built at Karah in Bhoranj. The Chief Minister said that the people of the area would benefit immensely from the projects and they will be milestones in the development of Bhoranj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

