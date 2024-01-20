Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out in King George's Medical University Lucknow, no injuries

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the faculty building of King George's Medical University in the Wazirganj police station area, Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:50 IST
UP: Fire breaks out in King George's Medical University Lucknow, no injuries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the faculty building of King George's Medical University in the Wazirganj police station area, Lucknow on Saturday. Chief Fire Officer Mangesh said, "There was a fire in the quarters of the faculty staff of KGMU. Information was received at 4:27 PM, after which firefighters from the fire department reached the spot. Six vehicles from Fire Station Chowk reached the spot."

"The children were taking music class when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is being speculated to be a short circuit, due to which the room caught fire," said the Chief Fire Officer. There was no loss of life due to the fire; only the contents of the room where the fire broke out were burned, said the Chief Fire Officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

