Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases book titled "Assam's Braveheart - Lachit Barphukan"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released a book titled "Assam's Braveheart - Lachit Barphukan" in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. An initiative of the Government of Assam, the book, authored in English by eminent writer Arup Kr Dutta, is an endeavour to familiarise the nation with the story of legendary 17th-century war hero of the state Lachit Barphukan's life and the sacrifices he made while defending his motherland against the Mughal army.

The book, which is translated into 23 Indian languages, not only chronicles the rich and untold historical events of Assam but also captures how the legacy of Lachit Barphukan has had its influence on posterity. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his suggestion to bring out a book on the life and heroic exploits of Lachit Barphukan in different Indian languages while attending the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary general in New Delhi on November 24, 2022 so that the children and youth become aware about this braveheart and draw inspiration from him.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the author, Arup Kumar Dutta and the translators of the book, who have worked very hard to accomplish the task within the time frame. Sarma said that while Indian history covered voluminous chapters on Mughal dynasty glorifying their rulers, the legendary Indian heroes and the great Indian dynasties that made profound contributions in building the edifice of 5000 years old Indian civilization were ignored by the historians.

He said that Indian heroes like Chatrapati Shivaji, Durga Das Rathore, Lachit Barphukan, etc. should be glorified more in our history books as they embody valour, sacrifice and patriotism and are an enduring source of inspiration. The Chief Minister further said that to take the heroic tale of Lachit Barphukan to every nook and corner of the country, a translated copy of the book would be released in the respective states in programmes to be held in association with the respective state governments.

He also said that a mega theatrical performance on Lachit Barphukan, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be staged across the nation. The show will be performed involving around 500 artists. Minister of Education Dr Ranoj Pegu, Vice Chairman of the Assam Publication Board Sumanta Chaliha, writer Arup Kumar Dutta, translators of the book and a host of other dignitaries were also present in the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)