Odisha CM lays foundation stone for in-stream storage project worth Rs 4,600 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday laid the foundation stone for 19 in-stream storage structures worth Rs 4,600 crore in 13 districts of the state.

Besides becoming a major tool for flood control management, the structures will help in drinking water supply, fish farming, animal husbandry, and increase the groundwater level and balance the environment, Patnaik said.

The structures will be built in Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundergarh districts.

Patnaik said such projects were very important for sustainable development.

He said that in 2020, the plan for in-stream storage structures was prepared with an allocation of Rs 11,700 crore.

So far, 72 such projects have been undertaken in three phases, he said, adding that no one will be displaced by it. The chief minister also spoke about the various measures taken by his government for the welfare of farmers.

''Our programmes like Kalia Yojana, interest-free loans for farmers, and payment of crop insurance premiums have boosted the confidence of farmers. If the farmers prosper, the state will prosper. We are working for their betterment and will continue to work in the coming days,'' he said.

While Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu joined the porogramme virtually from Bolangir, Food Supply Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak attended it from Kendrapara's Mahakalapada area.

