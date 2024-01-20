Left Menu

Nigeria's oil spills agency investigating Shell pipeline leak report

It had restarted operations this month after being shut for maintenance in December. The spill was detected on Friday by local communities who reported it to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

Reuters | Yenagoa | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:57 IST
Nigeria's oil spills agency investigating Shell pipeline leak report
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A pipeline owned by Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria has spilled crude oil in the Niger Delta following a leak, the country's spills agency and an environmental group said on Saturday. The Obolo-Ogale pipeline in southern Rivers State feeds the 180,000 barrel-per-day Trans Niger line, one of two conduits to export Bonny Light crude. It had restarted operations this month after being shut for maintenance in December.

The spill was detected on Friday by local communities who reported it to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). SPDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NOSDRA has received a report on the spill and will hold a joint investigation visit to the site on Sunday, Ime Ekanem, the agency's head in Rivers State, told Reuters. Shell has over the years faced several legal battles over oil spills in the Niger Delta, a region blighted by pollution, conflict and corruption related to the oil and gas industry.

The company this week announced it was set to conclude nearly a century of operations in Nigerian onshore oil and gas after agreeing to sell SPDC to a consortium of five mostly local companies for up to $2.4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024