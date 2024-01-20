Himachal Pradesh CM presides over 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' in Hamirpur district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme at Kanjiyan in Bhoranj assembly constituency of Hamirpur. He listened to the grievances of the people directed the concerned officials to resolve their issues immediately.

He stated that during its one year in office, the State Government has started many ambitious schemes for the welfare of people and urged them to avail maximum benefit from such programmes. The Chief Minister announced starting of science and commerce classes in Sub Tehsil at Jahu, Police Post at Ladraur, Sports Hostel at Bhareri and Samirpur Senior Secondary School. He stated that the detailed project report of Ladraur-Patta drinking water project would be prepared and the government would provide adequate funds and ensure its timely completion. He also announced opening of sub-division of Jal Shakti Vibhaag (JSV) in Kanjiyan and starting of MA Hindi classes in Bhoranj College.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister reiterated that if the state does not receive royalty from Luhri, Dhaula Siddh and Sunni hydropower projects, they will be taken over by the government. He pointed that the previous BJP government sold the interests of the state in hydro power projects, whereas the present government was fighting for the interests of Himachal.

"We have requested the Union Government to take a decision on this issue soon, but the BJP leaders were creating hurdles," said the Chief Minister, adding that the BJP leaders were indulging in "foul play" over the state's royalty of Rs. 4300 crore from the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Speaking on the disaster that wreaked havoc in the State during the monsoons, Sukhu said he personally made several requests to the BJP leaders asking them to accompany him to meet the central leaders in Delhi for the Special relief package to the disaster effected, "but none of them stood up for the interests of the people of the State".

The state government, from its own resources released a package of Rs 4500 crore to provide succour to affected, he said, adding that "no relief package has been received from the Centre". He said as per the rules, claims of Rs. 10,000 crore were sent to the Union Government for financial assistance "but people of the state have been ignored by the BJP's central as well as state leadership".

Expressing concern over rapid rise in cancer cases in Himachal, the Chief Minister said that the first state-of-the-art cancer hospital would being established in Hamirpur to effectively deal with the disesase. The state is witnessing increase of 2.2 percent of cancer patients while the country's average rate is 0.6 percent. The Chief Minster said that the state's first Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School has been announced for Karah to be constructed with an outlay of Rs. 50 crore.

Primary section of this school would be completed within a year. We are committed to provide quality education to the children and prepare them to face the future challenges. "However due to lack of initiatives in this sector by the pervious BJP government, Himachal was ranked 17th in terms of imparting quality education which is required to be improved."

He said outdated laws were being changed for the benefit of the people. He said to clear the long pendency of revenue related matters, the government took a decision to organize Revenue Lok Adalats under which 2227 mutation cases and 277 cases of partition have been settled in Hamirpur district.

Earlier, MLA Bhoranj, Suresh Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for dedicating various development projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)