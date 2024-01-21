J-K: Police produces chargesheet against 2 accused persons in NIA court

Police on Saturday produced a charge sheet against two accused persons in the Court of NIA Srinagar in the case related to recovery of arms or ammunition, according to an official statement. The chargesheet of case FIR No. 94/2023 under Section 7/25 A Act; 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P) Act of Police Station Batamaloo, stands filed in the Court of NIA Srinagar against two accused persons, namely Arfat Yousuf Khan, son of Mohd Yousuf Khan resident of Pethgam Rajpora (A1) and one of his co-associates of killed local terrorist Yawar Shafi Bhat, son of Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Kalampora Pulwama on January 19, the statement from Police added.

The case is related to the recovery of arms or ammunition affected by Police Batamaloo Srinagar from the accused, and during the course of the investigation, a link was established between the duo on the basis of CDR/IPDR, which finally resulted in its culmination, it stated. One of the accused was killed during an encounter with SF/Police at Shah Mohalla Yadipora Palhallan falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pattan Baramulla on September 30, 2022, regarding which case FIR No 280/2022 has been registered in Police Station Pattan, it said.

The date of the hearing is fixed at February 19, 2024; read the statement. (ANI)

