Surat traders send special Ram kit for Lord Ram devotees ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

With just a day left for the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, traders in Gujarat's Surat are sending special boxes of Lord Ram's kit to his devotees across the nation. The Ram kit consists of the Ram flag, two types of khes, photo of Lord Ram and the lamp. This kit is being sent to Ram devotees from all over Gujarat and other states including Sura. Each trader is sending one kit with every order received by their customers.

A total of 400 places have received parcels until now and it is expected that the orders will be delivered to 1000 places. The textile merchants appointed separate employees to send parcels so that they could prepare the kit on time.

The traders stated, "This work will cost lakhs of rupees but it is not a cause for concern because no matter how much is done for Lord Ram, it is less." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while PM Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)