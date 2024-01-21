Republic Day: Grand finale of National School Band Competition held in Delhi

The grand finale of the National School Band Competition 2023-2024 is being held at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The grand finale of the National School Band Competition, jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as part of Republic Day celebrations, will take place on January 21 and 22.

A total of 16 band teams--four from each zone (East, West, South and North)--are vieing for musical supremacy during the two-day event, which has been organised to popularise Indian music and tunes as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The competition is being held in four categories (Boys Brass Band, Girls Brass Band, Boys Pipe Band and Girls Pipe Band).

The top three teams in each category will be given a cash prize (1st: Rs 21,000, 2nd: Rs 16,000, 3rd: Rs 11,000), a trophy, as well as certificates. A consolation cash prize of Rs 3,000 each will be given to the remaining team in each category. The jury for the grand finale will be appointed by the Ministry of Defence, including members from each wing of the Armed Forces. The competition was organised at three levels, viz., state and zonal, and conducted by all the states and union territories for all schools (CBSE, ICSE, KVS, NVS, and Sainik schools, etc.).

486 teams comprising 12,857 children participated in the state-level competition, while at the zonal level, 73 teams comprising 2,002 children took part. This initiative aims to rejuvenate the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivate them on the path of holistic education. (ANI)

