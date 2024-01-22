Left Menu

Telangana CM undertakes study trip of Dubai Waterfront

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook a study trip of the Dubai Waterfront and visited a skyscraper for an aerial perspective of the entire project on Sunday afternoon, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:03 IST
Telangana CM undertakes study trip of Dubai Waterfront
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook a study trip of the Dubai Waterfront and visited a skyscraper for an aerial perspective of the entire project on Sunday afternoon, an official statement said. Earlier during the day, CM Reddy led a delegation and held detailed discussions with top global city planners and designers, mega master plan developers and architects.

As per the statement, the team was shown the linkage between water, land and building, and its socio-economic impact on hyper-local communities. The team also discussed project management issues, including international funding and investment possibilities, execution challenges, costs and timelines, and its replication possibilities in Hyderabad as part of the River Musi rejuvenation project, the statement added.

The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of the different meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024