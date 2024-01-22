"Treta Yug casting its shadow on Kalyug today": Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Ahead of the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has extended his best wishes to all 'Sanatan' followers and urged people to incorporate the values of Lord Ram into their lives. "I extend my best wishes to all the people of the 'Sanatan' religion on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. I want everyone to incorporate the characteristics of Lod Ram into their lives and behaviours. Today, Treta Yug is casting its shadow on Kalyug. A similar joy to that of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya from 'vanvaas' can be experienced today," said Jagadguru.

On being asked about the people who declined the invitation to the grand event, Jagadguru said, "Vinash Kaale Viprit Buddhi," adding that he does not want to comment further on them. Yog Guru Ramdev who is also witness to the Pran Pratishta said that this was a new begining of Ram Rajya in the country.

"We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the pranpratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of 'Ram Rajya' is taking place..." Ramdev Said The sentiment was echoed by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri who said, "This is a proud day for India...This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. My heart is full...We too are very happy..."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. The Pran Pratishtha is expected to start around 12.30 p.m. and end at 1 p.m. The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to temple authorities. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan, respectively. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

