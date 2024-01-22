Left Menu

Special prayers, celebrations underway at Jammu's Raghunath temple on Pran Pratishtha day

The people of Jammu have a lot of faith in Lord Ram, said one of the devotees at Raghunath temple.

On the auspicious day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, special prayers and celebrations were held at the Raghunath temple in Jammu. The Raghunath Temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, holds its own historical significance and the temple has been targeted twice by the terrorists.

The temple is surrounded by multiple temples dedicated to various gods and goddesses associated with the Ramayana. It was constructed by Raja Jagat Singh of Kullu and it is said that the temple was built by him to correct a past mistake. The main idol for the Raghunath Temple was brought from Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. One of the devotees present at the Raghunath Temple, Sanjay Chandel, congratulated the people of the nation on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and said, "Today Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is done in Ayodhya, so this is a big thing for us and we can say that it is a proud feeling. As far as Jammu is concerned, the people of Jammu have a lot of faith in Lord Ram. It is called the city of temples, so the people here are very excited. In every house, at every square, and at every place, you will see the flags dedicated to Lord Ram."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. The Pran Pratishtha is expected to start around 12.30 p.m. and end at 1 p.m. The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to temple authorities. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan, respectively. (ANI)

