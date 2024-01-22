Left Menu

3 TSRTC buses catch fire at Dilsukhnagar depot in Hyderabad; none hurt

Three buses caught fire at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:05 IST
Buses at Dilsukhnagar RTC bus depot damaged due to fire. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three buses caught fire at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad on Monday morning. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident that took place around 5:00 a.m.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out when the three buses parked at the Dilsukhnagar RTC bus depot were being made ready for the day's operation. Two of the buses were completely destroyed in the fire incident. The third bus was also damaged in the fire, they said.

Upon receiving information, two fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation to control the fire. The exact cause behind the fire was not clear, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

