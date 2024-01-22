Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday
Order of play on the main court on the tenth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:14 IST
- Australia
Order of play on the main court on the tenth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding): * Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)
* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA
Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 12-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
Night session 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)
