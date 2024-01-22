Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main court on the tenth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding): * Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA

Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 12-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Night session 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)