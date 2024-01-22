"January 22 heralds dawn of new era," PM Modi after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that January 22, the date when the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after a 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, marks the beginning of a new 'kaal chakra' and people would remember today's date even after thousands of years. Addressing the gathering where he led the Pran Pratishtan ceremony at the Garbh Griha of the temple, the Prime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy.

"Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," the PM said. "January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy," he said.

The country has broken free of the shakles of slavery.Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date, and moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," the PM said. Lord Ram, he said "is in the soul of all citizens of India" and that the entire country was celebrateing Diwali today.

The PM also sought forgiveness of Lord Ram for the delay in construction of the temple. "Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as there was something lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked the Supreme Court of India which paved the way for the construction of the temple by delivering the verdict on November 9, 2019. "Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to express my thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice and the temple was built in accordance with the law," he added.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after e hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dressed in a cream-colored kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. The PM also said that Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. "Ram resides in the hearts of Indians," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)