Ramotsav 2024: UP CM Yogi demonstrates exemplary hosting skills

During the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi showcased exceptional hosting skills, ensuring a seamless and well-organized event. He welcomed guests and meticulously inspected all temple preparations, an official statement from the state government read. Alongside extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi, CM Yogi not only supervised the seamless organisation of the programme but also actively directed officers to ensure the guests were well taken care of. The guests, in addition to witnessing this historic event, expressed their satisfaction with the hospitality provided by the Yogi government, the release said.

In the early morning hours, CM Yogi arrived on the temple premises to extend a warm welcome to the guests. As the host, he honoured distinguished guests from various fields such as politics, art, sports, literature, the film industry, and the industrial sector. CM Yogi personally met with guests, as well as engineers, workers, and their families involved in the temple construction, felicitating them for their contributions. He also conducted a comprehensive inspection of the preparations for the consecration, gathering information about seating arrangements, rituals, and other programmes within the sanctum sanctorum. Upon Prime Minister Modi's arrival, CM Yogi and Governor Anandi Ben Patel welcomed him with 'Ramnami patakas' and a bouquet.

The arrival of guests commenced at 8 a.m., with all attendees entering the temple premises through the Janmabhoomi Path. Adorned with Ramnami patkas, they were escorted to their designated seats, the release said. Notable personalities such as MP Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Ramcharan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Saina Nehwal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Devkinandan Thakur, and Randeep Hooda were among the guests from diverse areas. Special guests added to the grandeur of the historic event, while musical performances by Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan enriched the cultural experience, it added. (ANI)

