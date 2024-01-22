Eskom to embark on prepaid meter installation drive in Limpopo

State power utility Eskom is expected to embark on a province-wide prepaid meter installation drive in Limpopo, as part of its meter maintenance programme.

“Eskom Limpopo is excited to announce a significant advancement in our ongoing commitment to providing reliable electricity services to the residents of the Limpopo province. As part of electricity meter maintenance, Eskom Limpopo will be introducing prepaid smart meters as an ongoing initiative in phases across the province,” the power utility said.

Eskom warned that customers in the area may experience some power supply interruptions during this time.

“Eskom Limpopo acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause and wants to assure the community that every effort will be made to minimize the duration of the interruption. Eskom believes that by working together, we can create a more sustainable and efficient energy future.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the community during this transitional period. The safety and well-being of our community and customers are paramount, and we urge all customers to treat all electrical connections as live during this period,” Eskom said.

Meanwhile, the power utility has announced on social media X that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from today (Monday) until further notice.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)