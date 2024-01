BRIEF-China Allocated Disaster Relief Funds Totaling RMB50 Million For Yunnan Landslide - Xinhua

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* CHINA ALLOCATED DISASTER RELIEF FUNDS TOTALING RMB50 MILLION FOR YUNNAN LANDSLIDE - XINHUA, CITING CHINA'S MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

