Dozens missing in landslide in southwest China's Yunnan province

More than 500 people have been evacuated. It's not clear what caused the landslide.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 09:11 IST
Dozens missing in landslide in southwest China's Yunnan province
A landslide in a city in the northeast of China's Yunnan province has left at least 47 people unaccounted for and rescue operations were currently underway, Chinese state media said on Monday. At about 5:51 a.m. (2151 GMT), a landslide hit the city of Zhaotong and local government officials launched a disaster relief emergency response, the People's Daily reported.

More than 500 people have been evacuated. It's not clear what caused the landslide. Yunnan, in southwest China, is among several provinces in the country's southern region currently experiencing a cold wave and bitter temperatures near or below freezing, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

