ICG ship rescues 2 sea turtles off Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep

An Indian Coast Guard ship on patrol off an island in Lakshadweep has rescued two sea turtles entangled in a fishing net, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:04 IST
ICG ship rescues 2 sea turtles off Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An Indian Coast Guard ship on patrol off an island in Lakshadweep has rescued two sea turtles entangled in a fishing net, officials said on Monday. As per officials, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-450, on patrol off Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, rescued two sea turtles entangled in a fishing net.

The swift action of ICG resulted in saving the precious marine life of endangered species, they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

