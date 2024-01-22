ICG ship rescues 2 sea turtles off Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep

An Indian Coast Guard ship on patrol off an island in Lakshadweep has rescued two sea turtles entangled in a fishing net, officials said on Monday. As per officials, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-450, on patrol off Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, rescued two sea turtles entangled in a fishing net.

The swift action of ICG resulted in saving the precious marine life of endangered species, they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

