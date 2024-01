BRIEF-Contractors Set To Resume Strike At Shell's Mossmorran Gas Plant- UK's Unite Union

UK'S UNITE UNION: * SAYS AROUND 90 KAEFER MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR CONTRACTORS BASED AT MOSSMORRAN NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS PLANT WILL RESUME STRIKE ACTION THIS WEEK AS PART OF AN ONGOING PAYMENT DISPUTE

* SAYS 24 HOUR STOPPAGE STARTS TUESDAY, JAN. 23 WITH A FURTHER ROUND SCHEDULED TO START ON THURSDAY, JAN. 25 * SAYS THERE WILL THEN BE FURTHER STRIKES NEXT WEEK AND INTO FEB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)