Delhi: Road road cave-in disrupts traffic flow near DND Tollbooth

Commuters heading towards the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Toll Booth from Barapulla on Tuesday faced disruptions due to a sudden road cave-in at the DND Loop. According to an alert issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the incident significantly impacted traffic flow in the affected carriageway.

Delhi Traffic Police have urged drivers to be cautious and plan their journeys accordingly. They advised commuters to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays. "Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to a road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the cave-in are yet to be officially confirmed. More information is awaited. (ANI)

