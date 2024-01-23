Ericsson appoints Lars Sandstrom as new CFO
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:43 IST
Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson said on Tuesday it appointed Lars Sandstrom as its new chief financial officer, replacing long-time company veteran Carl Mellander.
Sandstrom will join the company on April 1, and be based in Sweden, Ericsson said in a statement. Newly appointed Sandstrom is currently the CFO and a member of the executive team at Getinge, where he has been working since 2017.
Last year, Ericsson had announced Mellander's plans to step down at the end of the first quarter of 2024.
