Left Menu

Russian rouble firms as government proposes capital controls extension

The rouble hit a one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as the Russian government proposed extending capital controls that have buoyed the currency in recent months until the end of the year. The rouble had traded past 100 to the dollar shortly before the decree was announced. The government proposed extending the controls until the end of the year from their current expiration in April.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:58 IST
Russian rouble firms as government proposes capital controls extension
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • Russia

The rouble hit a one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as the Russian government proposed extending capital controls that have buoyed the currency in recent months until the end of the year. At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 87.65, earlier hitting its strongest point since Jan. 16.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 95.72 versus the euro and was unchanged against the yuan at 12.19 . The capital controls, ordered by President Vladimir Putin in an October decree, require exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles. The rouble had traded past 100 to the dollar shortly before the decree was announced.

The government proposed extending the controls until the end of the year from their current expiration in April. The rouble is also being buttressed by state foreign currency sales and the prospect of month-end tax payments.

State FX sales, carried out by the central bank, are set to amount to the equivalent of 16.7 billion roubles ($190.5 million) of foreign currency a day until the end of January. The finance ministry switched to making sales from purchases after December oil-and-gas revenue was lower than expected. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $80.16 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% to 1,141.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,175.8 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

($1 = 87.6550 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024